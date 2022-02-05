Northampton up to fourth as Walsall’s worries deepen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton climbed to fourth in League Two by inflicting struggling Walsall’s sixth successive defeat with a 1-0 victory at the Banks’s Stadium.

Mitch Pinnock was credited with the Cobblers’ early winner as his free-kick nestled in the bottom corner, although deadline-day signing Louis Appere may have got the final touch.

The decisive goal arrived after just 10 minutes, although Northampton were grateful to three fine saves from ex-Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts to preserve the points.

He pushed away George Miller’s 30-yard effort and produced a smart low stop to thwart Jack Earing before the break.

The Cobblers nearly doubled their lead early in the second half as Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth spilled Shaun McWilliams’ routine shot but atoned by saving follow-ups from Appere and Paul Lewis.

Rushworth later saved well from Sam Hoskins’ free-kick to keep the Saddlers in it.

They almost pinched a point with a late rally, but Roberts made a superb diving stop to deny Conor Wilkinson, who later fired inches over from 20 yards as Walsall slipped to 21st.