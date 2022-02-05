Exeter turn tables on Swindon to secure late comeback victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exeter turn tables on Swindon to secure late comeback victory

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.18pm
Timothee Dieng scored a late winner for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Timothee Dieng scored a late winner for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)

Exeter staged a late comeback by scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to beat Swindon 2-1 and climb into the play-off places thanks to goals from Jevani Brown and Timothee Dieng.

Jake O’Brien denied Exeter’s Matt Jay a clear goalscoring opportunity in the eighth minute with his last-ditch block denying the striker a 10th goal of the season.

Joe Tomlinson’s curling shot tested goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, while Brown challenged the hosts’ defensive resolve on countless occasions, but the match remained goalless at the interval.

Slick build-up play in the 54th minute ended with Harry McKirdy forcing an acrobatic save from Dawson before Tomlinson broke the deadlock minutes later with his shot nestling in the bottom corner.

Late drama saw the visitors pull themselves level through a stunning strike in the 85th minute as Brown found the back of the net from outside the box.

More misery was heaped on the hosts in the closing stages as Dieng’s casual shot wrong-footed JoJo Wollacott to hand Exeter three points on the road.

