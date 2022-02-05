Exeter turn tables on Swindon to secure late comeback victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter staged a late comeback by scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to beat Swindon 2-1 and climb into the play-off places thanks to goals from Jevani Brown and Timothee Dieng.

Jake O’Brien denied Exeter’s Matt Jay a clear goalscoring opportunity in the eighth minute with his last-ditch block denying the striker a 10th goal of the season.

Joe Tomlinson’s curling shot tested goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, while Brown challenged the hosts’ defensive resolve on countless occasions, but the match remained goalless at the interval.

Slick build-up play in the 54th minute ended with Harry McKirdy forcing an acrobatic save from Dawson before Tomlinson broke the deadlock minutes later with his shot nestling in the bottom corner.

Late drama saw the visitors pull themselves level through a stunning strike in the 85th minute as Brown found the back of the net from outside the box.

More misery was heaped on the hosts in the closing stages as Dieng’s casual shot wrong-footed JoJo Wollacott to hand Exeter three points on the road.