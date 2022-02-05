Early goal enough for Colchester to sink Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Early goal enough for Colchester to sink Orient

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.20pm
Freddie Sears scored the only goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Freddie Sears scored the only goal (Adam Davy/PA)

An early goal from Freddie Sears earned Colchester a 1-0 win at Leyton Orient.

The goal came in the fourth minute, straight after U’s goalkeeper Sam Hornby had punched clear a powerful header from Orient striker Aaron Drinan.

The ball was eventually played out to Corie Andrews, who crossed into the penalty area where Sears fired an unstoppable volley into the net.

Orient posed little threat, but the visitors did look dangerous through the pace of Junior Tchamadeu and Andrews.

Sears had a fine opportunity to double the lead shortly before the break but his shot was blocked by the outstretched leg of goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

The visitors continued to control affairs after the break, although the hots spurned a great opportunity to level in the 68th minute when Matt Young picked out Drinan with a through ball but Hornby raced out and spread his body to block the striker’s effort.

Colchester were good value, though, and only superb saves by Vigouroux to deny Owura Edwards and then Brendan Wiredu prevented them from extending their advantage.

