Reece Smith scores late equaliser as Maidenhead grab draw against Eastleigh

A late Reece Smith equaliser saw the spoils shared between Maidenhead and Eastleigh as they drew 2-2.

Maidenhead remain in 19th while the point sees Eastleigh move up one place into 14th in the National League.

Eastleigh had a good chance in the opening minutes of the game when Tom Broadbent had a shot from 12 yards out but his effort was saved.

Maidenhead took the lead in the 40th minute when Charlee Adams hit a volley into the top corner.

The Magpies continued to press and came close at the start of the second half but were twice denied by the post.

Eastleigh equalised in the 72nd minute through a tap-in from Danny Whitehall before Ryan Hill put the Spitfires in the lead just seven minutes later, smashing the ball home.

A late goal from Smith in the 87th minute rescued a point for the Magpies.