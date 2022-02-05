Amadou Bakayoko forces draw as Bolton fight back at Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amadou Bakayoko forces draw as Bolton fight back at Morecambe

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.26pm
Amadou Bakayoko forced a draw for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ten-man Bolton scored a late leveller to earn a point from a controversial 1-1 draw at the Mazuma Stadium.

After a quiet first half the game came to life when Bolton skipper Ricardo Santos was sent off in the 71st minute for a handball which led to a penalty, with Cole Stockton’s effort well saved by James Trafford.

Two minutes later Stockton did find the target to turn home Shane McLoughlin’s cross from close range after a quick break by Jonah Ayunga.

The situation then turned sour as Bolton fans threw objects at Morecambe keeper Adam Smith and an altercation between Bolton boss Ian Evatt and fans behind his dugout ended with referee Ross Joyce taking the players off for 10 minutes to restore calm.

When they returned Bolton hit back, with a cross from the left finding substitute Amadou Bakayoko, who scored from close range to give his side a point.

Bolton had started the game on the front foot, with midfielder MJ Williams drilling a fierce effort over from the edge of the box while home skipper Anthony O’Connor was forced to make three vital blocks.

Morecambe came into things and threatened through Ayunga, who twice drilled low efforts wide before prolific home striker Stockton went close with two shots that were deflected wide.

After struggling against the wind Bolton left-back Declan John forced a good save from Smith after a swift counter-attack.

