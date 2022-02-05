Ollie Banks nets Barrow leveller against former club Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Tranmere midfielder Ollie Banks converted a penalty equaliser to earn Barrow a 1-1 draw with their high-flying Sky Bet League Two visitors.

Bluebirds captain Banks netted his 11th goal of the season after Josh Dacres-Cogley handled Patrick Brough’s left-wing cross after 58 minutes.

The goal came against the run of play as Rovers, despite playing into the teeth of driving wind and rain in the first half, dominated up to that point.

Micky Mellon’s side were good value for a 16th-minute lead given to them by Josh Hawkes.

Hawkes curled in a right-footed shot from the edge of the area for his third goal of the campaign.

However, Rovers lost their way after Banks’ unexpected leveller. And they were grateful to goalkeeper Ross Doohan for preventing John Rooney – brother of Wayne – from marking his second home debut for the club with a goal after 79 minutes.

Striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway, who scored a midweek winner at Northampton, should have been Barrow’s hero again but produced a tame header late on from Anthony Glennon’s cross.