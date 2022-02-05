Oldham edge out relegation rivals Scunthorpe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham gave their League Two survival hopes a much-needed boost with a 1-0 win at Scunthorpe in the battle of the bottom two.

Substitute Junior Luamba got what could prove a crucial goal for the Latics seven minutes from time, forcing the ball home amid a goalmouth scramble to earn a first win for boss John Sheridan since his return to the club a fortnight earlier.

Victories have proved hard to come by for both teams this season and they showed exactly why in an encounter that was played at a frenetic pace but with little quality.

Latics winger Temitope Obadeyi was not far off target with a ninth-minute shot that curled wide, but neither goalkeeper was troubled until first-half stoppage time when a snapshot hit from 30 yards by Scunthorpe’s Tyrese Sinclair was gathered at the second attempt by Daniel Rogers.

The hosts should have gone ahead seven minutes into the second half, but, after great work from Rekeil Pyke, fellow debutant Joe Nuttall stabbed a shot over the bar.

It was to prove a costly miss as, when the home side failed to deal with a late corner, Luamba struck to earn Oldham a first victory since November and move them to within five points of safety.