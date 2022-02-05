Oldham edge out relegation rivals Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oldham edge out relegation rivals Scunthorpe

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.26pm
Junior Luamba (left) scored the winner for Oldham (Martin Rickett/PA).
Oldham gave their League Two survival hopes a much-needed boost with a 1-0 win at Scunthorpe in the battle of the bottom two.

Substitute Junior Luamba got what could prove a crucial goal for the Latics seven minutes from time, forcing the ball home amid a goalmouth scramble to earn a first win for boss John Sheridan since his return to the club a fortnight earlier.

Victories have proved hard to come by for both teams this season and they showed exactly why in an encounter that was played at a frenetic pace but with little quality.

Latics winger Temitope Obadeyi was not far off target with a ninth-minute shot that curled wide, but neither goalkeeper was troubled until first-half stoppage time when a snapshot hit from 30 yards by Scunthorpe’s Tyrese Sinclair was gathered at the second attempt by Daniel Rogers.

The hosts should have gone ahead seven minutes into the second half, but, after great work from Rekeil Pyke, fellow debutant Joe Nuttall stabbed a shot over the bar.

It was to prove a costly miss as, when the home side failed to deal with a late corner, Luamba struck to earn Oldham a first victory since November and move them to within five points of safety.

