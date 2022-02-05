Cameron Archer on target as Preston end Hull’s winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cameron Archer on target as Preston end Hull’s winning run

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.26pm
Cameron Archer scored for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA)
Cameron Archer scored for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA)

Preston ended Hull’s three-match winning run with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the MKM Stadium.

Cameron Archer hit the post in the first half before scoring at the start of the second to give the away side the lead following a cross by Ben Whiteman.

Both teams then had chances to score in the second half, with Tom Eaves having an effort disallowed for offside for Hull, but Preston held on for a crucial three points in the Sky Bet Championship.

It was the home side who started strongest, with North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen called into action after just two minutes to claw a deflected header off the line.

Greg Docherty should perhaps have shot when through on the Preston goal midway through the first half but it was then the visitors who had the better of it.

Matt Ingram – in for the missing Nathan Baxter and playing for the first time since November – and Sean McLoughlin combined on more than one occasion to clear the ball off the line as momentum swung towards the away side.

Archer hit the post for the Lilywhites after Iversen produced one of the saves of the season to deny the impressive Eaves from point-blank range.

Preston began the second half well and thought they had gone ahead in the 49th minute until the referee blew up for a handball by captain Alan Browne.

North End were incensed but took the lead two minutes later as Archer finished well after Whiteman crossed from deep.

The home side did think they had the equaliser just before the hour mark but Eaves’ effort was ruled out for offside. Docherty had done tremendously well to stay on his feet before putting Eaves in but the frontman had gone just a little too early.

Hull threw everything they could at Preston in the last 15 minutes to try and rescue a point but it was not to be as owner Acun Illicali saw his new side lose for the first time in the league since taking over last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier