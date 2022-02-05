Jermain Defoe’s second Sunderland debut ends in shock defeat against Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jermain Defoe’s second Sunderland debut ends in shock defeat against Doncaster

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.28pm
Jermain Defoe’s Sunderland lost (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jermain Defoe’s second debut ended in a shock defeat for Sunderland as their automatic promotion hopes took a major dent in a 2-1 loss to Doncaster.

Almost 40,000 fans had packed out the Stadium of Light to welcome Defoe back, but by the time he was introduced with just under 20 minutes to play the damage was already done.

It was a quite staggering result for Rovers, who had been rooted to the bottom of the table and staring down the barrel of relegation to League Two before kick-off.

Managerless Sunderland looked short of ideas in an insipid first half, with debutant Reo Griffiths and experienced campaigner Tommy Rowe firing Doncaster into a 2-0 lead at the break.

There was major controversy midway through the second half when Ross Stewart looked to have reduced the deficit with a back-post header, but the officials ruled Jonathan Mitchell had clawed the ball clear and waved play on, to widespread bewilderment.

The introduction of Defoe was not enough to inspire the Black Cats, who reduced the arrears through a late Corry Evans goal but ultimately fell short.

