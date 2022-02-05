Kabongo Tshimanga brace helps Chesterfield beat Dagenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kabongo Tshimanga brace helps Chesterfield beat Dagenham

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.30pm
Kabongo Tshimanga scored twice for Chesterfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Kabongo Tshimanga scored twice for Chesterfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Kabongo Tshimanga scored two penalties as Chesterfield started life after manager James Rowe with a 2-1 win over Dagenham that kept them second in the National League.

Rowe, suspended last month over allegations of misconduct, left the club on Friday.

The Daggers came close to breaking the deadlock at the half-hour mark when Will Wright’s free-kick clipped the post.

They then found the opener in the 35th minute when Josh Walker was played through and he slotted the ball past Scott Loach.

Chesterfield equalised seven minutes later through Tshimanga’s spot-kick.

The Spireites were awarded another penalty in the 61st minute and Tshimanga kept his cool again from 12 yards.

