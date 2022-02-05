Kabongo Tshimanga brace helps Chesterfield beat Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kabongo Tshimanga scored two penalties as Chesterfield started life after manager James Rowe with a 2-1 win over Dagenham that kept them second in the National League.

Rowe, suspended last month over allegations of misconduct, left the club on Friday.

The Daggers came close to breaking the deadlock at the half-hour mark when Will Wright’s free-kick clipped the post.

They then found the opener in the 35th minute when Josh Walker was played through and he slotted the ball past Scott Loach.

Chesterfield equalised seven minutes later through Tshimanga’s spot-kick.

The Spireites were awarded another penalty in the 61st minute and Tshimanga kept his cool again from 12 yards.