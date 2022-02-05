St Johnstone earn point against Dundee United as Melker Hallberg sent off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone earn point against Dundee United as Melker Hallberg sent off

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.30pm
St Johnstone’s Melker Hallberg was sent off against Dundee United (Alan Rennie/PA)
St Johnstone’s Melker Hallberg was sent off against Dundee United (Alan Rennie/PA)

Dundee United edged into the top six after being forced to settle for a 0-0 Tayside derby draw with 10-man St Johnstone.

A share of the spoils eased the battling Perth side a point ahead of relegation rivals Dundee in the cinch Premiership basement.

But United fans voiced their frustration at being unable to penetrate a Perth side one man down for the final 36 minutes after Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg was controversially sent off for a second yellow card.

And deep in stoppage time Saints substitute Glenn Middleton was denied a winner by a brilliant save by Tangerines keeper Benji Siegrist.

The Perth side’s manager Callum Davidson stood by the same starting XI who ended a 12-game run without a win at Livingston in midweek.

United boss Tam Courts made three changes from the derby draw with Dundee, with on-loan Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola making his debut alongside Peter Pawlett and Liam Smith.

Saints came within inches of the opening goal in the 18th minute.

Referee Colin Steven infuriated the Tangerines by waving play on when Ian Harkes tumbled under a challenge from Hallberg.

The St Johnstone midfielder strode forward and picked out Ali Crawford with his cutback only for the midweek match-winner to crash a 12-yard shot off the underside of the crossbar.

In their next attack, Callum Hendry unleashed a teasing angled shot goalwards but keeper Siegrist touched it away for a corner.

Former Saint Tony Watt tested home keeper Zander Clark from 20 yards but opposite number Siegrist had to dive full length to turn aside a fierce Hendry snapshot from the edge of the box as Saints finished the first half strongly.

Seconds after the restart roving United full-back Smith was denied the opener by a vital defensive header by Callum Booth.

At the other end, Siegrist was alert to the danger posed by a Stevie May shot low at the corner.

In the 54th minute Saints were reduced to 10 men when ex-Hibs player Hallberg was sent off when a pull on Harkes prompted a second yellow card, to the fury of the player and manager Davidson, who was booked minutes later for dissent.

The Perth side were forced to mount a rearguard action but only lived dangerously when Watt’s shot on the turn clipped the outside of the post 16 minutes from the end.

