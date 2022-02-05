Jordan Cranston sees red as Yeovil and Solihull share stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Cranston sees red as Yeovil and Solihull share stalemate

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.32pm
Jordan Cranston was sent off in the closing stages of Solihull’s goalless draw at Yeovil (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jordan Cranston was sent off as Solihull drew 0-0 at Yeovil in the Vanarama National League.

Solihull defender Cranston saw red in stoppage-time after picking up two yellow cards in the space of four minutes.

Callum Maycock had a seventh-minute chance to open the scoring for the visitors but he was denied by an agile Grant Smith in the Yeovil goal.

Ryan Boot came to Solihull’s rescue just before half-time to deny Charlie Wakefield, who was clean through on his goal.

Boot also saved from smartly from Wakefield in the final 10 minutes to ensure Solihull collected a point to move into sixth spot.

