Barnet buzzing as they ease past Altrincham

Barnet earned their first win in five league games with a 3-1 victory over Altrincham.

Rob Hall opened the scoring for the Bees after five minutes when his cross flashed across goal and found the bottom corner.

They then doubled their lead in the 16th minute when Reiss Greenidge found Sam Beard at the back post and he smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Adam Marriott added a third for the visitors eight minutes into the second half when Wes Fonguck won the ball on the halfway line and picked out Marriott, who fired home.

Aldershot grabbed a consolation in stoppage time when Tommy Willard curled the ball into the top corner.