Conor Chaplin nets second-half winner as Ipswich edge struggling Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Conor Chaplin nets second-half winner as Ipswich edge struggling Gillingham

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.36pm
Conor Chaplin (right) netted the only goal of the game (Nigel French/PA)
Conor Chaplin (right) netted the only goal of the game (Nigel French/PA)

Conor Chaplin’s second-half strike was enough to earn Ipswich maximum points from a 1-0 League One victory over relegation-threatened Gillingham.

The narrow win kept The Tractor Boys’ outside chances of moving into the top six places alive, while condemning their visitors to remain second-bottom and a long way from surviving the drop to the fourth tier of English football.

Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton was called into action after just three minutes when he had to push away a goal-bound 30-yard free-kick from Danny Lloyd, who was carried off on a stretcher in the second half with what looked like a serious injury.

A long-range shot by Lee Evans was parried by Gillingham goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and the ball fell to Dominic Thompson who skied it high over the crossbar and Ben Thompson’s 25-yard effort just flew past Walton’s upright.

Vadaine Oliver’s strike struck the post and – moments later – Walton diverted a shot around the post from Lloyd following a goalmouth scramble.

But Chaplin finally broke the deadlock with 16 minutes remaining when he hammered home an unerring low shot past Chapman after receiving a pass from George Edmundson to earn Town the win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier