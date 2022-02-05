Asa Hall hands Torquay win over Wrexham By Press Association February 5 2022, 5.38pm Asa Hall scored Torquay’s winner against Wrexham (Clint Hughes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Torquay dented Wrexham’s National League promotion hopes with a 1-0 win at Plainmoor. Asa Hall headed home the Gulls’ eighth-minute winner from an Armani Little free-kick. Wrexham had almost opened the scoring but Ollie Palmer saw his third-minute effort blocked on the line. Gulls goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald denied Luke Young and James Jones with splendid second-half stops. Wrexham’s first defeat in four games drops them one spot to seventh, while Torquay climb a place to 11th. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Maidenhead battle back to earn a point against 10-man Wrexham Ollie Palmer scores Wrexham winner on debut against Grimsby Solihull Moors leave it late to see off Torquay Torquay make it three games unbeaten in National League with win at Altrincham