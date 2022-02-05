Callum Davidson frustrated by Melker Hallberg dismissal against Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson expressed his frustration at losing recent recruit Melker Hallberg to a controversial red card.

His relegation battlers had to play most of the second half of a finely balanced 0-0 Tayside derby draw with 10 men.

Minutes after the interval, former Hibs midfielder Hallberg was dispatched by referee Colin Steven for a second yellow card, having been booked in the first period for a foul on ex-Saints man Tony Watt.

“I’m not happy with the sending off. I didn’t think there was anything in it and I still don’t after watching it back,” said Davidson.

“If you are going to book players for what Melker did then every player on the pitch is going to get booked.

“For me it is really soft and another disappointing decision against us.

“It could have cost us the three points and it means we lose an important player for the next game.

“I was told it was a tug and then told it was an arm around the neck. I still can’t see any of those.”

The Perth side dug deep for a deserved share of the spoils to ease a point ahead of relegation rivals Dundee in the cinch Premiership basement.

While United centre Tonny Watt clipped the post late on, St Johnstone midfielder Ali Crawford came closest to breaking the deadlock with a first-half shot which cannoned off the underside of the crossbar.

“There were a lot of positives and I have been delighted with the attitude of the boys. There is no lack of spirit and desire,” said Davidson.

Despite easing into the top six, United manager Tam Courts accepted travelling fans were frustrated at passing up the opportunity to go fifth in the Premiership table.

“Probably the worst thing that could have happened to us was actually St Johnstone going down to 10 men because they have probably then decided that a point is what they were targeting,” he said.

“I think for the fans when Saints go down to 10 men they are probably thinking here we go, we are going to get the points.

“When they see us having wave after wave of attack and not getting the breakthrough I can totally understand the frustration.

“The frustration is there for me, for the players even more so.

“We now need to now make sure we get three points and make sure we get through in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

“If we do that it will have been a really good fortnight for us.”