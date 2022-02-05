Callum Davidson frustrated by Melker Hallberg dismissal against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson frustrated by Melker Hallberg dismissal against Dundee United

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.54pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson ws frustrated by Melker Hallberg’s red card aginst Dundee United (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson ws frustrated by Melker Hallberg’s red card aginst Dundee United (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson expressed his frustration at losing recent recruit Melker Hallberg to a controversial red card.

His relegation battlers had to play most of the second half of a finely balanced 0-0 Tayside derby draw with 10 men.

Minutes after the interval, former Hibs midfielder Hallberg was dispatched by referee Colin Steven for a second yellow card, having been booked in the first period for a foul on ex-Saints man Tony Watt.

“I’m not happy with the sending off. I didn’t think there was anything in it and I still don’t after watching it back,” said Davidson.

“If you are going to book players for what Melker did then every player on the pitch is going to get booked.

“For me it is really soft and another disappointing decision against us.

“It could have cost us the three points and it means we lose an important player for the next game.

“I was told it was a tug and then told it was an arm around the neck. I still can’t see any of those.”

The Perth side dug deep for a deserved share of the spoils to ease a point ahead of relegation rivals Dundee in the cinch Premiership basement.

While United centre Tonny Watt clipped the post late on, St Johnstone midfielder Ali Crawford came closest to breaking the deadlock with a first-half shot which cannoned off the underside of the crossbar.

“There were a lot of positives and I have been delighted with the attitude of the boys. There is no lack of spirit and desire,” said Davidson.

Despite easing into the top six, United manager Tam Courts accepted travelling fans were frustrated at passing up the opportunity to go fifth in the Premiership table.

“Probably the worst thing that could have happened to us was actually St Johnstone going down to 10 men because they have probably then decided that a point is what they were targeting,” he said.

“I think for the fans when Saints go down to 10 men they are probably thinking here we go, we are going to get the points.

“When they see us having wave after wave of attack and not getting the breakthrough I can totally understand the frustration.

“The frustration is there for me, for the players even more so.

“We now need to now make sure we get three points and make sure we get through in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

“If we do that it will have been a really good fortnight for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier