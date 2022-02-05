Steve Cotterill salutes Shrewsbury players after battling draw with Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Cotterill salutes Shrewsbury players after battling draw with Fleetwood

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 6.02pm
Steve Cotterill praised his players for their effort (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Steve Cotterill praised his players for their effort (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill saluted a magnificent second-half response from his players as they hit back to secure a 1-1 draw against Fleetwood.

A Luke Leahy penalty earned the Shrews a deserved point as they hit back following Anthony Pilkington’s Fleetwood opener.

The Shrews moved up to 16th place in League One having now lost just once in nine matches.

“Looking back over the second-half performance I am disappointed because I thought we could have won,” said Cotterill.

“On another day we would have stuck away one or two more of those chances we missed, particularly in the second half.

“We came back well, though, and to a man our players were magnificent I thought.

“The conditions were difficult, and I know full well that as a player you can take the rain and the snow, but when it’s windy that’s the worst.

“It wasn’t quite a complete performance, we need to do that over 90 minutes.

“Their goal was a bad one to concede, too. I just saw it coming in the build-up and that’s disappointing.

“It was a bit of a stodgy game, but my players were brilliant at half-time when we spoke.

“They came out and put in a great second-half effort.

“We definitely looked the likelier of the two sides to go on and win it in the second half.”

On a blustery Shropshire afternoon, Fleetwood struck in the 21st minute when Pilkington nodded home a precise cross from Callum Johnson.

The Shrews then levelled from the penalty spot three minutes after the restart when Leahy slotted home after Zak Jules had clumsily felled Dan Udoh.

Both sides had chances late on, before Fleetwood midfielder Callum Camps was red-carded for apparent dissent in stoppage time.

Fleetwood missed the chance to leapfrog their hosts in the table.

Boss Stephen Crainey said: “I thought we were excellent in the first half.

“We had opportunities to kill the game off too, which is a bit frustrating.

“If we’d gone and got a second or third goal it would have been no surprise, but at least we’re creating those chances.

“Once we get that clicking we’ll win games of football.

“Shrewsbury had us a bit penned in during the second half, without really threatening us too much because I thought we dealt with them superbly at the back.

“Obviously we conceded the penalty at a crucial time, and that was disappointing for me because it was a soft one as far as I could see.

“We just need to lick our wounds with that one and get on with it.

“I did expect a reaction from Shrewsbury after half-time, and that’s what we saw.”

On Camps’ sending-off, Crainey offered little reaction, adding: “I’m still not sure what the red card was for. I need to look back at it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier