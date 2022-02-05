Ryan Colclough nets second-half brace as Altrincham earn late Woking draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Colclough scored a second-half brace as Altrincham rescued a late point from a 2-2 National League draw with Woking.

Woking went 2-0 up thanks to first-half goals from Inih Effiong and Kyran Lofthouse but Colclough struck twice after the break to earn a point.

The visitors made an immediate impact as they scored just 30 seconds into the game when Effiong slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Altrincham were awarded a penalty in the eight minute when Chris Conn-Clarke was tripped, but Elliot Osbourne’s spot-kick was saved by Mark Smith.

The Cardinals doubled the lead in the 36th minute through Lofthouse, who smashed the ball into the top corner from distance.

The Robins pulled one back in the 67th minute when Colclough headed in Dan Mooney’s set-piece and he got his second five minutes from time, firing home from the left to steal a share of the spoils.