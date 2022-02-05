Ryan Colclough nets second-half brace as Altrincham earn late Woking draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Colclough nets second-half brace as Altrincham earn late Woking draw

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 6.02pm
Former Wigan plater Ryan Colclough scored a double for Altrincham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Wigan plater Ryan Colclough scored a double for Altrincham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ryan Colclough scored a second-half brace as Altrincham rescued a late point from a 2-2 National League draw with Woking.

Woking went 2-0 up thanks to first-half goals from Inih Effiong and Kyran Lofthouse but Colclough struck twice after the break to earn a point.

The visitors made an immediate impact as they scored just 30 seconds into the game when Effiong slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Altrincham were awarded a penalty in the eight minute when Chris Conn-Clarke was tripped, but Elliot Osbourne’s spot-kick was saved by Mark Smith.

The Cardinals doubled the lead in the 36th minute through Lofthouse, who smashed the ball into the top corner from distance.

The Robins pulled one back in the 67th minute when Colclough headed in Dan Mooney’s set-piece and he got his second five minutes from time, firing home from the left to steal a share of the spoils.

