Warren O’Hora completes MK Dons comeback against Lincoln

MK Dons came from behind to beat Lincoln 2-1 and move up to third place in Sky Bet League One.

John Marquis had opened the scoring for Michael Appleton’s side with his third goal in as many games, but Dons defenders Harry Darling and Warren O’Hora both found the net either side of half-time as the Dons snatched a third successive league victory.

Lincoln took an early lead when Anthony Scully’s cross found Marquis unmarked inside the hosts’ six-yard box, with the frontman poking home his seventh goal of the season.

But Liam Manning’s men drew level five minutes before the break when Imps keeper Josh Griffiths parried Theo Corbeanu’s shot, only for Darling to rise highest and nod in the rebound for his fifth goal of the season.

The hosts turned the game on its head immediately after the restart through the unlikely O’Hora, who found the net with an emphatic close-range strike for his first Dons goal.

The Imps rallied but could not do enough to earn a late leveller, with defeat leaving them only a point above the drop zone.