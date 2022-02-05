Ryan Lowe on a high following Preston’s win at Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Lowe on a high following Preston’s win at Hull

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 6.14pm
Ryan Lowe hailed his players (Nick Potts/PA)
Preston manager Ryan Lowe was delighted by his side’s 1-0 win over Hull at the MKM Stadium, paying tribute to his players’ efforts after the game.

North End hit a post in the first half and had chances cleared off the line too, as well as a goal disallowed for handball, but Cameron Archer scored the winning goal early in the second half.

“It was a frustrating first half, and it was a decent game. It was end to end,” he said.

“They stuck to the plan and followed it. It’s a tough place to come, but we’ve been playing some good stuff as well. It’s been a tough week and I’m pleased.

“My heart was in my mouth at times, but the boys put their bodies on the lines. We just needed that little bit more calmness.”

Lowe was impressed with Aston Villa loanee Archer and is convinced there is more to come from the forward.

“He’s a fantastic player,” Lowe added. “He was brought here to score goals. We know he’s not 100 per cent today but he’s a fantastic talent. We have to keep working with him to keep improving him, he’s not our player, he’s a loan player.”

Lowe also praised the other side of Preston’s game, showing defensive solidity to keep Hull at bay.

“Foundations are built on clean sheets,” he said. “Ultimately you have to be solid and resolute. The boys have been fantastic.

“We wanted to take the shackles off the boys, and I want to play the style I want to play. We’re in good form but we’re not going to get carried away.”

Lowe is also keeping his feet firmly on the ground, despite his side’s good run.

“We just look at the next game,” he added. “If you get back-to-back wins in the Championship, it gets you up there. All we can do is look to the next one.

“If we need to freshen up, we’ll do it. It’s for the sake of the lads that we do that.”

The North End boss was frustrated by the disallowed goal, but felt it gave his side confidence.

“I don’t know what handball is these days. I think the goal should have counted, but even you lot probably don’t know!” Lowe said.

In contrast, Hull’s new head coach Shota Arveladze was left disappointed by a defeat that ended the Tigers’ winning run since Acun Ilicali came in as the club’s new owner last month.

Tom Eaves had two efforts denied – one by goalkeeper Daniel Iversen and the other by the linesman’s flag as Hull drew a blank for the first time in four matches.

“I think for every manager it is not easy to lose this way, but the next game is very soon. That is the most important to get that right,” said the Georgian.

He was quick to admit Preston’s change in midfield was where the game was lost and admitted his side needed to do more.

“We lost the extra man in midfield when they made the change and we could have done more when we had the ball,” Arveladze said. “We were not at the top level. Second half we started this way, and we were trying to find the best way to attack, but we could not do it.”

Hull have a tough schedule coming up and Arveladze admitted he has some big decisions to make with Derby away on Tuesday night.

“I need to see which players understand the game better,” he said. “Every game will give us a clear picture of this, and I have to act on this in training sessions.

“We had a tough afternoon – we need to take a shower and have a nice coffee. Then we can start to think about the next game.”

