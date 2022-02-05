John Coleman claims game should have been abandoned after ‘assault’ on player

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington manager John Coleman claimed the match should have been abandoned after one of his players was assaulted before missing from the spot in their 1-0 League One loss at Rotherham.

The drama all happened in the closing stages with Harry Pell having his 89th-minute penalty saved by Josh Vickers, moments after Rotherham fans had run onto the pitch with one appearing to strike Pell.

The penalty was awarded after Richard Wood had seen red for blocking Korede Adedoyin’s goalbound shot with his hand.

After a long delay in rounding up the pitch invaders, Pell’s effort was weak and easily gathered by Vickers.

It was definitely not Stanley’s day as Mitch Clark then saw his effort deep into injury time fire off the post and away to safety as the Millers clung on.

Coleman, who confirmed Pell was the player he said was assaulted, fumed: “I have never seen anything like that in my life. I was expecting the game to be abandoned.

“It is one of those situations where Pelly is desperate to take it because he has been assaulted as well. Was it the right thing to do? It’s easy to be wise after the event. He hasn’t meant to miss the penalty.

“I feel physically sick. I am beat and I have nothing more to offer. I can’t fight back. I can’t criticise. I am proud of how the players played today.

“It was a classic away performance. In the second half we gave everything we’ve got. We tested their keeper and hit the post late on. We didn’t deserve to lose the game, but we have.

“I am sure the authorities will do what they have to do.”

Dan Barlaser struck the game’s only goal in the second half as the Millers strengthened their hold on top spot and moved six points clear.

It also ended a run of two defeats against Stanley in both the league and cup this season.

Three opportunities in quick succession fell to Will Grigg in the first half but the striker’s initial shot was saved by Toby Savin and then Seamus Conneely cleared the next off the line before Grigg fired over the top.

The game’s only bit of real quality was executed by Barlaser who volleyed beautifully beyond Savin from 25 yards for the 57th-minute clincher.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne did not pull any pitches over the pitch invasion.

He said: “I am hugely embarrassed. It’s awful because I don’t get to talk about how good we were defending the box, how good the penalty save was or the last-ditch defending was.

“I can only apologise on behalf of the club and I have apologised to all their staff. There is no way I can justify that.

“After the penalty, we were hanging on for dear life and those eight added minutes seemed to last forever. It’s a really good three points against a real difficult team to play against and beat.”

Winning games ugly is becoming a habit for the Millers who are now looking even stronger in their bid to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Warne added: “We have played three games in a week and got nine points. It’s not my players’ fault what happened. They can only do what they can do on the pitch and they take a lot of credit.

“It puts us in a good position. We have got 17 games left and it puts us in a good position. I am really pleased with the performance and where we are in the league.

“It is tinged with disappointment and takes some shine off the performance.

“I thought we were the better side and created the more chances. We just needed the second goal to make the game more comfortable. Obviously we didn’t get that.

“One-nil is never enough. It was just a really tough game and if you are going to have a successful season, there are different ways to win a football game and today we managed to find a way.”

Rotherham later released a statement condemning the pitch invasion and stating two fans had been arrested and would be banned or encroaching on the pitch.

The statement read: “Rotherham United are incredibly disappointed to once again be issuing a post-match statement to condemn the actions of two of our so-called supporters for their behaviour during our Sky Bet League One fixture against Accrington Stanley at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Following crowd-related incidents in the recent games against Fleetwood Town and Crewe Alexandra, and having subsequently investigated those incidents, we are embarrassed to once again be commenting on the behaviour of some fans, who absolutely do not represent the majority or what we stand for as a club.

“On an afternoon on which we should be celebrating the team’s success on the field, we are disappointed to be commenting on the actions of individuals in the stand.

“The two culprits have been identified by the club and arrested for their actions by South Yorkshire Police. They will be banned permanently from AESSEAL New York Stadium and are no longer welcome at Rotherham United.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”