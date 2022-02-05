It gives us a bit of belief – Oldham boss John Sheridan hails late win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

It gives us a bit of belief – Oldham boss John Sheridan hails late win

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 6.44pm
John Sheridan saw his Oldham side edge out Scunthorpe (Steven Paston/PA).
John Sheridan saw his Oldham side edge out Scunthorpe (Steven Paston/PA).

Oldham boss John Sheridan says Junior Luamba’s late winner against relegation rivals Scunthorpe has given his battling side “a bit of belief” they can beat the drop.

But the 57-year-old played down the impact his own return has had on the club, who have picked up four points from his two games back in charge, including this first league win since November.

Luamba’s goal earned the visitors a 1-0 victory in the battle between the bottom two sides in League Two.

“There were lots of good things, but the most important thing was the three points,” Sheridan said.

“It gives us a bit of belief and I’ve told the players to enjoy it.

“It’s nothing to do with me. The players have responded to a few things I’ve asked them to do, but I just really pick the team.

“The lads are fighting for the badge, but they should do that.

“It took a scrappy goal to win it, but sometimes they are the best ones. The ball dropped in a dangerous area and Junior reacted.

“I thought we deserved to win it. We performed really well and credit to the players for the way they went about the game. I thought we looked a decent team.

“If we can stay strong as a unit and stay in games, which probably hasn’t happened too often this season, I think we’ve got players who can score the goals to get us out of the position that we’re in.”

Luamba’s goal, scrambled in from close range in the 83rd minute when Scunthorpe failed to clear a corner, was a fitting way to settle a game which underlined both sides’ struggles this season.

The Iron, whose only victory in 14 games prior to this clash came against the Latics on Boxing Day, probably had the better chances, but, after debutant Joe Nuttall fired over from inside the area seven minutes into the second half, Oldham began to get on top and look the likelier team to break the deadlock.

While victory gave the Latics’ survival hopes a shot in the arm, Scunthorpe’s chances of avoiding relegation look bleak following a seventh successive defeat.

But boss Keith Hill, who handed home debuts to five new faces following a busy end to the transfer window, is refusing to throw in the towel.

He said: “I’m still very optimistic and positive about our chances and I’m still prepared to fight.

“We started brightly and tried our best to get in front, but, while we’re disappointed to have lost, we have to learn from this game and move on.

“That is the last game in our past and we can’t keep living in the past. The suggestion is the ink is dry on the league table, but we’ll keep fighting.

“This is a good group and I’m determined to make the most of the last 18 games.

“I’m not stupid enough not to expect fans to be disappointed, but, while there were mistakes, the players didn’t hide.

“We need to try to create a unity against the rest of the football world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier