Mark Robinson rues AFC Wimbledon’s set-piece vulnerability after Charlton defeat

AFC Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson was left disappointed at his side’s set-piece vulnerability in their 3-2 League One defeat at Charlton.

The Dons had a dream start when Ethan Chislett put them ahead after just three minutes, Ayoub Assal getting a vital touch after Addicks goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray dropped the ball.

Ryan Inniss met Albie Morgan’s corner to head the hosts back on level terms and then Conor Washington raced on to Diallang Jaiyesimi’s excellent through-ball to beat Nik Tzanev just past the half-hour mark.

Ben Heneghan dived to head home Anthony Hartigan’s free-kick five minutes later as Wimbledon equalised before Akin Famewo clinched the points with the first goal of his career, heading in Morgan’s corner.

Wimbledon are now without a win in 11 matches in all competitions and Robinson said: “Narrow defeat, small margins. We’ve obviously got done at two set-pieces which is a strength of ours.

“We’re disappointed about that, as it’s not something that happens very often.

“Once we took Sam Cosgrove off, we looked a little bit predictable.

“While he was on we had a bit of a mixture to our play and carried a threat. When he came off, we carried on doing the same thing, but not the same physical presence up top.

“In the 12 games up until today, we’ve lost three, won two but drawn seven – which is the issue.

“We’re a competitive side but we need to find that edge that helps us turn a point into three. But we’re confident we can do it.

“Once we get it right we are more than capable off going on three or four wins on the spin.

“We don’t enjoy being in front, while we’re one up, we need to find a way to stay the hunter and not get hunted. That could be the youthfulness in the squad. We have to turn that 1-0 into 2-0.”

Charlton are into the top half of the table after a third successive league victory and they have banked 10 points from a possible 12.

Addicks manager Johnnie Jackson said: “The game was a little too open and end-to-end for my liking at times. But we won not being at our best, which is pleasing.

“I was really confident our results would turn and we’d work our way out of it. I had full trust in the players. Three wins on the bounce is really pleasing.

“It was a wonderful pass from DJ (Jaiyesimi) and great movement from Conor, it’s something we’ve been working on a lot with him.

“You need someone to provide the ammo – DJ has got his head up and spotted the run. The execution of the pass, outside of the boot, was a great ball. It was begging for Conor to go and finish it.

“Akin wants to be a threat in the opposition box and he should be with his size and physicality.

“All those centre-backs should be chipping in with goals from set-piece situations – you have to be cute and aggressive with your runs. You’ve got to want it more than the guy marking you.

“I’m pleased for Akin, he deserves that.”

On Saturday evening Wimbledon said there had been clashes involving both sets of fans at a train station following the match.

The club said in a statement: “The club has been made aware of significant disorder at London Bridge Station involving AFC Wimbledon fans and Charlton fans following this afternoon’s match.

“The police are dealing with the incident and will be keeping the Club informed of any further developments.”