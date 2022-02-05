Liam Manning believes MK Dons can play better even after comeback victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Liam Manning believes MK Dons can play better even after comeback victory

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 7.02pm
Liam Manning believes MK Dons can play better after win over Lincoln (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liam Manning believes MK Dons can play better after win over Lincoln (Mike Egerton/PA)

MK Dons manager Liam Manning says he believes his squad can play even better after they came from behind to beat Lincoln 2-1.

In a hard-fought game, the Dons fell behind to John Marquis’ strike but eventually turned it around through goals either side of the interval from defenders Harry Darling and Warren O’Hora.

And despite an important win that took his team to third spot in League One, Manning admitted that his players can perform at a higher level than what they showed against the Imps.

“I think the guys know their level and they know they can play better than that,” he said.

“The best thing for me is that they know what they’re capable of and I don’t need to tell them.

“It was a really tough game, not the sort of game we’re often associated with but we showed real resilience and toughness, and ultimately found a way to win.

“They started quite well and we were just a bit sloppy.

“The pitch plays really difficult for us in terms of the way we want to play, but we can’t use that as an excuse, we were a bit sloppy.

“But the group has real resilience and they bounced back again and we started the second half really well.

“It shows that they’re willing to fight and I’m delighted with lots of aspects of the game, but of course frustrated with certain elements.”

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton said his side were unlucky to head back to Lincolnshire pointless, and that their display showed they are capable of going on the winning run that will be required to stay out of relegation trouble.

The defeat at Stadium MK leaves them 18th, with just two places between the Dons and the drop zone, and the season run-in looming large.

Appleton explained: “We feel hard done by a little bit because I felt we were more than comfortable and deserved to take a point out of the game.

“We played alright but the two goals we conceded were not good enough and we can’t afford to give those goals away to a side flying high in the league.

“Apart from the two goals, I was reasonably pleased with the performance. We moved the ball quite well and had numerous opportunities.

“I’m pleased in terms of the performance but a few of the players have to take a bit more responsibility.

“The reality is until the end of February and the middle of March, it’s going to be nip and tuck.

“I just think we’re capable as a group of winning four or five games on the bounce and that’s what I’ve said to them in there.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and we’ve lost due to two big moments today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier