Strugglers Ayr and Dunfermline share points from clash at Somerset Park

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 7.08pm
Dunfermline stretched their unbeaten run to four matches but they remain involved in a cinch Championship relegation fight with Ayr after the pair fought out a 1-1 draw at Somerset Park.

The Pars made a dream start when, from a corner by Steven Lawless, the ball was nodded into the six-yard box and, despite attempts to clear, Coll Donaldson was on hand to put them in front with his first goal for the club.

John Hughes’ side had kept clean sheets in three of their previous five matches but they were undone by an own goal following a misunderstanding on 17 minutes.

Lewis Martin’s header back to goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk, who was brought in for his debut following his arrival on loan from Leicester, looped over his head and into the net for the equaliser.

Both sides stay level on points, just four above bottom side Queen of the South who have played one game fewer.

