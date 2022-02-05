John Yems frustrated by Crawley’s ‘kamikaze football’ in Stevenage draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Yems frustrated by Crawley’s ‘kamikaze football’ in Stevenage draw

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 7.22pm
John Yems was frustrated by his side’s draw (Steven Paston/PA)
John Yems was frustrated by his side's draw (Steven Paston/PA)

John Yems criticised his Crawley side for playing “kamikaze football” after they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes to draw 2-2 at home to Stevenage.

Two goals by striker Tom Nichols appeared to have put the Reds on their way to a much-needed home win.

But substitute Arthur Read gave Stevenage hope with a tremendous shot into the top corner and then skipper Scott Cuthbert completed the comeback from close range in the first minute of added time.

Head coach Yems is dismayed that conceding poor goals is a continuing trend for his side and admitted: “In the last 10 minutes we defended like schoolboys. It feels like we’ve been mugged.”

Late goals at Carlisle and Swindon have also cost Crawley points in recent games, and Yems added: ”It should have been three points on the board.

“Those points add up and it is not acceptable if we want to progress. We threw the game away.

“It is kamikaze football. I think next time we’ll go out with samurai swords.”

Yems’ side have now only won one of their last eight home league games and the head coach confessed he did not feel any positives immediately after the game.

He added: “Yes there will be (some positives) tomorrow, but not today. I’m upset about it. The way we defended was not acceptable.”

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale felt the rhythm his side found for the final 15 minutes was key to them staging the comeback.

The former Exeter and MK Dons chief said: “We found a way of creating a goal and I am very proud of the boys for the last 15 minutes.

“I was pleased to be only two goals down as Crawley were the better side for an hour and had chances for a third but didn’t take it.”

Stevenage have only lost once in seven games since New Year’s Day and Tisdale believes they are heading in the right direction.

He added: “I am delighted for the boys and the supporters. As a team we are making progress and we gained more than a point today in the spirit we showed.

“The last 15 minutes will do us the world of good.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

