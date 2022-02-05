John Yems frustrated by Crawley’s ‘kamikaze football’ in Stevenage draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Yems criticised his Crawley side for playing “kamikaze football” after they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes to draw 2-2 at home to Stevenage.

Two goals by striker Tom Nichols appeared to have put the Reds on their way to a much-needed home win.

But substitute Arthur Read gave Stevenage hope with a tremendous shot into the top corner and then skipper Scott Cuthbert completed the comeback from close range in the first minute of added time.

Head coach Yems is dismayed that conceding poor goals is a continuing trend for his side and admitted: “In the last 10 minutes we defended like schoolboys. It feels like we’ve been mugged.”

Late goals at Carlisle and Swindon have also cost Crawley points in recent games, and Yems added: ”It should have been three points on the board.

“Those points add up and it is not acceptable if we want to progress. We threw the game away.

“It is kamikaze football. I think next time we’ll go out with samurai swords.”

Yems’ side have now only won one of their last eight home league games and the head coach confessed he did not feel any positives immediately after the game.

He added: “Yes there will be (some positives) tomorrow, but not today. I’m upset about it. The way we defended was not acceptable.”

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale felt the rhythm his side found for the final 15 minutes was key to them staging the comeback.

The former Exeter and MK Dons chief said: “We found a way of creating a goal and I am very proud of the boys for the last 15 minutes.

“I was pleased to be only two goals down as Crawley were the better side for an hour and had chances for a third but didn’t take it.”

Stevenage have only lost once in seven games since New Year’s Day and Tisdale believes they are heading in the right direction.

He added: “I am delighted for the boys and the supporters. As a team we are making progress and we gained more than a point today in the spirit we showed.

“The last 15 minutes will do us the world of good.”