Russell Martin heaps praise on supporters as Swansea hold on for victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Russell Martin heaps praise on supporters as Swansea hold on for victory

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 9.06pm Updated: February 5 2022, 9.14pm
Russell Martin (PA)
Russell Martin (PA)

Head coach Russell Martin praised the Swansea fans for helping his side to hold on for a 1-0 win against Blackburn, despite playing for 40 minutes with only 10 men.

Michael Obafemi’s 16th-minute header was enough to seal all three points for the Welsh side, who had defender Ryan Manning sent off for a second yellow card eight minutes into the second half.

The win lifts Swansea to 16th in the Championship table, while Blackburn remain second but they are still four points behind leaders Fulham and have now played two games more than the Londoners.

“I’m so proud of the players,” said Martin. “I’m delighted with the win, obviously but I couldn’t have that little of the ball like we did in the last half an hour every week!

“I just feel proud of the players, the way they dug in and the resilience they showed and the character they showed.

“We didn’t start very well but once we got to grips with it, we were good.

“They’re direct and aggressive and they are good at what they do; that’s why they’re up there in the league.

“We didn’t start the second half anywhere near well enough and I think it was just [a lack of] energy really,” he added.

“We’ve got a lot of tired guys feeling it. But they found energy and they dug in – in a different way to what I thought we would have to.”

Martin felt the supporters at the Swansea.com Stadium were crucial, especially after Manning’s red card for a high boot on Darragh Lenihan.

“The fans were fantastic,” he said. “The way they were in the last half an hour was great – the place was bouncing and it was a massive part of in why we were able to hang on and keep a clean sheet. The boys deserved it, they really deserved it.”

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray argued that the red card was more of a hindrance than a help to his side.

“The game, until the sending off, went as we thought,” he said.

“After the sending off the team found it difficult to break through a deep block. We hadn’t prepared for a deep block; we’d prepared for Swansea who keep the ball and put men in front of the ball and try and play through your lines.

“We were playing against a team that weren’t trying to score a goal and breakaway.

“It was almost like a crossing and finishing session at the end. We were just a bit naïve – young players making poor decisions.

“We’ve got 16 games left and we have to win half of them and if we can then that will undoubtedly cement a play-off place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]