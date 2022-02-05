Roy Hodgson urges Watford to build on long-awaited clean sheet at Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Roy Hodgson urges Watford to build on long-awaited clean sheet at Burnley

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 9.16pm
Watford manager Roy Hodgson (centre) congratulates his players after the draw at Burnley (Ian Hodgson/PA).
Watford manager Roy Hodgson (centre) congratulates his players after the draw at Burnley (Ian Hodgson/PA).

Roy Hodgson told his Watford players to build on a first Premier League clean sheet in 31 attempts after they frustrated relegation rivals Burnley but warned them it would be “foolish” to think they have solved their defensive problems.

Hodgson’s first game in charge of the Hornets yielded a point in horrible conditions as Turf Moor was battered by heavy rain and wind, but an often desperate contest between two sides in the bottom three was short on quality and suggested a long struggle remains ahead for both.

Burnley could take some encouragement from the link-up between deadline-day signing Wout Weghorst and the returning Maxwel Cornet, but Watford will have come away the happier after their first top-flight clean sheet since February 29, 2020 – a period during which they have gone through six managers.

“I’m more than satisfied with the team’s performance,” Hodgson said. “I thought we worked really hard at a notoriously difficult venue to come to. The wind and the rain didn’t help, we’ve got a lot of players who have just joined from foreign teams and they had to adapt but they stood up to it well.

“I thought if any team shaded it it was us and we had some really quite good chances. I certainly think it would have been very harsh had we lost the game, so as a result we have to be satisfied with one point.”

Ben Foster twice denied Cornet, while Weghorst saw a shot deflected on to the crossbar, and Hodgson will recognise that his side still conceded a number of a chances to a Burnley side who have not scored a league goal since a 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace on November 20.

“I think that’s the crux of it,” Hodgson added. “A clean sheet as an event isn’t that important, but we can show the players that the work they’ve put in in the last 10 days, they’ve taken on board some of the messages that we’ve put forward.

“That’s encouraging, but it would be very foolish to think that all is well.”

Having been lured back into management by what he labelled “a siren call” from Watford, Hodgson could have been forgiven for wondering if it was all worthwhile as he stood drenched on the touchline.

“I was so engrossed in the game, I won’t say I didn’t notice the rain and the wind of course, but it was more the way it was affecting the game,” he said. “It was only after, when I saw how wet I’d become, I realised it wasn’t a nice afternoon.”

Sean Dyche, used to the worst that the Lancashire weather can throw at him, said they were the harshest weather conditions he could remember at the ground, but, like Hodgson, he remains more concerned with long-term headwinds building up against his side.

Still with only one win all season, Burnley remain rooted to the foot of the table and grappling with the same problems that have dogged them for months – a lack of cutting edge and an inability to turn draws into wins.

“It was a familiar scenario,” Dyche said. “We looked solid, we affected the game and at times created chances that we didn’t finish off.

“On the other hand it’s another clean sheet which is pleasing and it’s something to keep building on.”

Burnley could be forgiven for being slightly rusty after a string of postponements – this game was being played at the third attempt – but Dyche knows there is no time left for excuses. Points are needed.

“It is a performance that could have got the win but we didn’t,” he added. “We have to start turning the draws into wins.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier