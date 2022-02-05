Cardiff striker Mark Harris determined to upset Liverpool on familiar ground

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cardiff striker Mark Harris will make a familiar trip on Sunday, determined to upset Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Harris is no stranger to Anfield as his Liverpool-supporting dad Karl used to take him there when he was growing up.

“My dad used to take me to the odd match when I was younger,” Harris said ahead of a fourth-round tie which will see the Sky Bet Championship side take 8,000 fans to Merseyside.

“I used to look up to Luis Suarez as a kid. One season he scored 30-odd goals and that was a big inspiration to me.

“But since I’ve been at Cardiff, my dad has been coming to watch me instead, so there are no dividing loyalties.

“Playing at Anfield has definitely been up there on my list as it’s known for having one of the best atmosphere’s around.

“Everyone wants to play in a game like this and I’m looking forward to playing in front of 50,000 and live on TV. It’s a big chance to showcase what I can do and express myself.”

Harris, who set up the Anfield tie by scoring Cardiff’s third-round winner against Preston, has extra reason to impress on the big stage with Wales’ World Cup play-off at home to Austria six weeks away.

The 23-year-old made his Wales debut in September, impressing off the bench in a vital World Cup qualifying win against Belarus, and now has three caps to his name.

But there were reports last month that he could leave Cardiff in the January transfer window, with League One outfit Oxford and German club St Pauli said to be keen on signing him.

“I didn’t hear anything about that and I will continue to give everything to get in the team,” said Harris following the January arrivals of Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu, as well as the emergence of fellow academy product Isaak Davies.

“Competition for places is much higher, but I see it as a challenge. I’ve got to take the chance when it comes.

“Going into the season, my aim was to play as much as possible and that is still the case. You’ve just got to take the opportunity.”

Jurgen Klopp recently celebrated 350 games in charge of Liverpool and is heading towards the 1,000-mark as a manager.

Cardiff boss Steve Morison, 16 years Klopp’s junior, by contrast has just 15 games on his managerial CV since succeeding Mick McCarthy in October.

“I want to get as much as I can out of it,” said Morison, the former Norwich and Millwall striker.

“If the coach has to wait for me then so be it, because I might want some answers.

“There’s nothing like speaking to the ones at the top. Even if I can take one thing from them, it’ll make me a better person.

“If you look at Jurgen’s group now, it’s a group he’s put together over time. He’s a good character, and that’s why it works so well.”