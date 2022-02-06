Luke Cowan-Dickie apologises to England fans over match-changing penalty try

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Cowan-Dickie apologises to England fans over match-changing penalty try

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 8.40am
England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is shown a yellow card at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is shown a yellow card at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

Luke Cowan-Dickie has apologised to England fans after he conceded a penalty try to help Scotland retain the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield.

With England leading 17-10, Cowan-Dickie slapped a crossfield kick from Finn Russell forward into touch, denying Darcy Graham the opportunity to catch and score a probable try.

To add to England’s misery, the Exeter hooker was sent to the sin-bin before Russell added the decisive penalty to give Scotland a 20-17 victory in the Six Nations opener.

“Just want to apologise to all you supporters for today. I let myself and you guys down,” Cowan-Dickie said on social media.

“Every time I play for my country I want nothing more than to make you guys proud. Thanks for all the support. Looking forward to bouncing back next week!”

Eddie Jones insisted that England should blame themselves and not Cowan-Dickie after losing their opening Six Nations match for the third year in succession despite dominating play.

“Luke is disappointed, that happens in the moment. He played exceptionally well and he is very disappointed, but all the boys are supporting him,” head coach Jones said.

“We have only got ourselves to blame.

“We are massively disappointed that we lost and Scotland deserved to win.

“We dominated a lot of the game but didn’t get the points out of the domination.”

