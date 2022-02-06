Jarrod Bowen admits West Ham dropped their standards after narrow FA Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jarrod Bowen admits West Ham dropped their standards after narrow FA Cup win

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 2.56pm
Kidderminster suffered late heartbreak against West Ham (David Davies/PA)
Jarrod Bowen admits West Ham dropped their standards after narrowly escaping FA Cup humiliation.

The forward’s 10th goal of the season bailed the Hammers out as they squeezed past heroic Kidderminster 2-1 after extra time.

Bowen scored seconds before the game would have gone to penalties to break Harriers’ hearts after Declan Rice’s injury-time leveller forced extra time.

Alex Penny had given the National League North hosts, 113 places below their visitors, the lead and Bowen knows they got out of jail to book a fifth-round trip to Southampton.

“We were disappointed with ourselves and were nowhere near at it,” he told the club’s official website.

“We know with the levels and the spirit in this group, the character, the desire, we stuck at it and got the goals to come away with the win in the end.

“I thought Kidderminster were excellent. Their crowd gave the perfect atmosphere for them and that’s what it means to play against a Premier League team.

“I’ve never played against a Premier League team (for a lower league side) but I know what it is to be a non-league player and putting yourself out there so to speak.

“Massive credit to them, they were really good but at the end of the day we’re happy to have gone through.

“We don’t want to make excuses for ourselves, we’re professional players playing at a high level and we need to get to our standards, where we want to be.

“Before we scored the second goal, and it was close to penalties which we know is a lottery, it started to feel like it might not come. We had to keep plugging away and maybe get that one chance. Thankfully we did.

“Let’s get back to it and get our levels back up for Watford.”

Harriers now travel to Telford on Saturday and boss Russ Penn remains proud of his side.

He said: “We’ve got such a lot of the season to play. I’m disappointed because we’ve come that close, I think it would’ve felt better had we lost three or four-nil.

“The changes they made at half-time and after 60 minutes were unbelievable and we take great pride that they had to do that.

“It will be that one where the players say: ‘How close were we?’

“We’ve got a promotion to go for or play-offs to reach. We are under no illusions we’ve got a very hard 20 or so games. We should take great heart from this now and hopefully this is a catalyst to push on.”

