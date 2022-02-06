Giovanni Van Bronckhorst pleased with Rangers’ positive response to Old Firm woe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst pleased with Rangers’ positive response to Old Firm woe

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 7.22pm
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was happy with Rangers’ win over Hearts (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was delighted with the way his Rangers side reacted to their Old Firm defeat by hammering Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox.

The Light Blues lost top spot in the cinch Premiership to their city rivals last Wednesday night with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park and the pressure was on against the third-placed Jambos.

Striker Alfredo Morelos, back from international duty with Colombia, grabbed a double before setting up substitute Glen Kamara for a third with Scott Arfield and substitute Fashion Sakala adding further goals to keep Rangers one point behind the Hoops.

Van Bronckhorst, now looking ahead to the visit of Hibernian on Wednesday night, told Sky Sports Scotland: “I’m very pleased. Of course, it’s a big win for us, especially with the way we won today and the attitude we showed from minute one.

“It’s a good reaction and I’m really happy that we won this game.

“You could see we knew what to do from minute one. That showed a reaction and helped us get back to winning ways.

“The way we play was very good, very energetic.

“Also with the subs we could bring on, we could still keep the quality and the threat all over the pitch.”

On the increasing pressure of the title race, the Dutchman stressed the importance of consistency.

He said: “If we keep this energy and determination every game then we’re going to have a good chance.

“We have to make sure we keep winning game after game.

“We’re happy with the performance now and of course the three points because that’s vital at the moment.

“We’ll now work hard to be ready for Wednesday.”

Morelos was named sponsors’ man of the match and the Gers boss said: “Of course we know his qualities. We know what he can bring to the team – a lot of threat up front, especially with his movement.

“We knew he was going to give us that bit extra up front to be dangerous and he showed that today again.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson felt his side failed to deal with losing the second goal to Morelos in the 64th minute and is looking for a reaction against Dundee on Wednesday night.

He said: “Disappointed with the final outcome. We started the second half really well, the crowd starts to turn and we had two huge opportunities and we don’t score them and as soon as they got the second goal, we started to fall apart a wee bit to be honest with you.

“There was a 12-minute period when we lost three goals and that was the game dead.

“The team has done very well this season. We are sitting 10 points clear in third and this was a real bump in the road.

“We felt it was an opportunity to come here and do well and it has not worked out that way.

“You can talk the talk and say we are going to do this and that but at the end of the day we can only win on Wednesday and that is what we have to do.”

Neilson would not reveal the reason he was booked by referee Willie Collum in the second half and said: “It is done and dusted.

“The remit now has changed, they just book you for anything. I think they just want you to stand there and be a robot.

“I was just complaining about… I am not going into it, it’s done.”

