Taine Basham eyeing immediate Wales response after disappointing opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Taine Basham eyeing immediate Wales response after disappointing opener

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 10.02pm
Wales flanker Taine Basham, right, shone against Ireland (David Davies/PA)
Wales flanker Taine Basham, right, shone against Ireland (David Davies/PA)

Taine Basham says there is “definitely going to be an edge” in the Wales camp ahead of a potential make-or-break Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Wales know that a first Scottish victory in Cardiff since 2002 next Saturday would effectively end all hope of a successful Six Nations title defence.

A 29-7 defeat against Ireland shunted silverware hopes sideways, and if Scotland prevail it would leave Wales in damage-limitation mode heading for a Twickenham appointment with England two weeks later.

Ireland v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Aviva Stadium
Taine Basham (right) was Wales’ most influential performer against Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

The Scots have lost on their last eight Six Nations visits to the Welsh capital, conceding 251 points, but they will head south buoyed by a memorable Calcutta Cup success against England.

“It is all about mindset for me. There will be no doubt that we will bring that next week,” Wales flanker Basham said.

“We will look back and realise that physically we didn’t turn up. It has to turn up next week, especially in front of a home crowd.

“There is definitely going to be an edge next week. The boys are going to be disappointed about this result (in Dublin) and the way we performed, especially in the first 10 minutes.

“I think the second 20 minutes of the first half when we took the ball in motion, you could see we were breaking them down.

“Next week, it’s more of that, getting off the line in defence and just being really physical.”

Basham was a shining light amid the Aviva Stadium gloom for Wales, underlining his burgeoning reputation with an outstanding display.

The 22-year-old scored a consolation try five minutes from time, and also led his team’s statistics chart in terms of metres made (93), tackles (22) and carries (15).

He carried on from where he left off in Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign, and his battle with Scotland’s British and Irish Lions openside Hamish Watson next Saturday is a mouth-watering one.

Basham added: “That is what is expected of me from my team-mates and myself.

“Chucking my body about is what I have to do for the team, so I can be happy with that.

“Every time you get an opportunity in this shirt, just play your own game and make your own stamp on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier