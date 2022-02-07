Boss Ange Postecoglou insists being top of table ‘makes no difference’ to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boss Ange Postecoglou insists being top of table ‘makes no difference’ to Celtic

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 4.32am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was focused on performances after beating Motherwell (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists there is no extra motivation from being top of the table.

The Hoops swept Motherwell aside 4-0 at Fir Park four days after moving above Rangers in the cinch Premiership following their 3-0 derby win.

There was no sign of any pressure affecting the new leaders as they scored three first-half goals and dominated for the vast majority of the game, with home goalkeeper Liam Kelly helping to keep the score down.

Rangers subsequently thrashed third-placed Hearts 5-0 to stay one point behind at the end of the weekend but Postecoglou is not concerning himself with the table at this stage of the season.

“It makes no difference,” he said. “The table is there for everyone to see, but it shouldn’t make a difference to our performances.

“It’s not like you get any advantages for being on top or you should be more motivated if you’re second.

“What’s important for us is that we keep improving our football and, as far as I’m concerned, that’s what we’re doing.

“I’ve seen us improving our football, overcoming challenges, and we’ve just got to keep doing that until the end of the year.

“The table will take care of itself.”

