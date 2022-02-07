Football rumours: Ronaldo and Pochettino could be set for summer swap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Ronaldo and Pochettino could be set for summer swap

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 6.20am
Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a swift exit from Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a swift exit from Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and  Paris Saint Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, could be set for an incredible summer swap. The Mirror claims that Ronaldo has become increasingly frustrated with United and is looking for an exit. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are rumoured to be keen on Pochettino as their next manager.

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to seal moves for two Chelsea defenders. The Express writes that the La Liga club could be just days away from securing Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 25.  As both players near the end of their deals with the Blues, a host of European heavyweights are reportedly interested in the defensive duo.

Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira applauds the fans after the final whistle of the FA Cup fourth round match at Prenton Park, Birkenhead
Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira (Simon Cooper/PA)

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are poised to cash in on “forgotten midfielder” Andreas Pereira. The newspaper says the Premier League club have agreed to sell the 26-year-old to Flamengo – where he is currently on loan – for £12million.

And, also in The Mirror, it is reported that Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, is demanding £225,000-a-week to stay at the club. As the German’s contract gets set to expire at the end of the season, Rudiger reportedly has a number of top European sides interested in him.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Declan Rice file photo
West Ham United’s Declan Rice (Mike Egerton/PA)

Declan Rice: The 23-year-old England midfielder will be the subject of a summer transfer fight between Manchester United and Chelsea, according to Sky Sports.

Sven Botman: The 22-year-old defender looks set for a summer move after Lille president Olivier Letang stated that the 22-year-old Netherlands centre-back deserves to play for a club that can win the Champions League. The footballer was previously linked with a move to Newcastle in January.

