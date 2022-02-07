Bryn Morris in line to make Hartlepool home debut against Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bryn Morris in line to make Hartlepool home debut against Barrow

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 10.06am Updated: February 7 2022, 1.48pm
Bryn Morris should make his home debut (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bryn Morris should make his home debut (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bryn Morris is expected to make his home debut for Hartlepool when Barrow visit the Suit Direct Stadium.

The Hartlepool-born midfielder, who joined the club on loan from Burton on deadline day, started against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Saturday as skipper Nicky Featherstone was suspended.

Featherstone serves the second game of a three-match ban against the Bluebirds following his sending-off at Exeter.

Striker Marcus Carver will be assessed as he recovers from a groin strain, while new signings Omar Bogle, Joe White, Isaac Fletcher and Nicholas Bilokapic are pushing to make their home bows.

Forward Josh Kay misses out for Barrow after damaging ankle ligaments in last Tuesday’s win against Northampton. He is expected to be out for up to six weeks.

Tom Beadling is an injury doubt after he was forced off in the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Tranmere. New signing Niall Canavan came on to replace him in the heart of defence and would be a likely starter should Beadling fail to recover.

Forward Luke James signed a new deal over the weekend and he could start against his former club.

Barrow would move above their opponents with a win or a draw and go into the game on the back of a two-game unbeaten run.

