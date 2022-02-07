Josh Maja in line for Stoke league debut against Swansea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Maja could make his Stoke league debut as the Potters prepare to make changes for Swansea’s Sky Bet Championship visit.

Maja, signed on loan from Bordeaux just before the January window closed, scored on his FA Cup bow in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wigan – a game which saw Nick Powell impress on his first start since cracking a fibula in October.

Lewis Baker, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Phil Jagielka are set to return after being cup-tied on Saturday, while Jack Bonham is expected to reclaim the goalkeeping gloves after being rested against the Latics.

Romaine Sawyers, who will step up his recovery from a thigh injury this week, Mario Vrancic (knee), Abdallah Sima (groin) and Harry Souttar (knee) remain out.

Swansea have defensive issues with both Kyle Naughton and Ryan Manning absent.

Naughton missed Saturday’s 1-0 home victory against Blackburn with a thigh injury, while Ryan Manning was sent off in that win and serves a one-match ban.

Flynn Downes is likely to continue in central defence, although Manchester City loanee Finley Burns will hope to make his Swansea debut.

Olivier Ntcham was withdrawn as a precaution against Blackburn after picking up a niggle but is expected to be fit.