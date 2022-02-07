Josh Maja in line for Stoke league debut against Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Josh Maja in line for Stoke league debut against Swansea

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 11.38am
Josh Maja (right) scored on his Stoke debut in the FA Cup win over Wigan (Leila Coker/PA)
Josh Maja (right) scored on his Stoke debut in the FA Cup win over Wigan (Leila Coker/PA)

Josh Maja could make his Stoke league debut as the Potters prepare to make changes for Swansea’s Sky Bet Championship visit.

Maja, signed on loan from Bordeaux just before the January window closed, scored on his FA Cup bow in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wigan – a game which saw Nick Powell impress on his first start since cracking a fibula in October.

Lewis Baker, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Phil Jagielka are set to return after being cup-tied on Saturday, while Jack Bonham is expected to reclaim the goalkeeping gloves after being rested against the Latics.

Romaine Sawyers, who will step up his recovery from a thigh injury this week, Mario Vrancic (knee), Abdallah Sima (groin) and Harry Souttar (knee) remain out.

Swansea have defensive issues with both Kyle Naughton and Ryan Manning absent.

Naughton missed Saturday’s 1-0 home victory against Blackburn with a thigh injury, while Ryan Manning was sent off in that win and serves a one-match ban.

Flynn Downes is likely to continue in central defence, although Manchester City loanee Finley Burns will hope to make his Swansea debut.

Olivier Ntcham was withdrawn as a precaution against Blackburn after picking up a niggle but is expected to be fit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]