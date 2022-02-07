Tranmere waiting on Jay Spearing ahead of Swindon clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jay Spearing could be a doubt again for Tranmere’s game with Swindon.

The midfielder was forced off at half-time against Stevenage last week with a knock and was ruled out of Tranmere’s 1-1 draw with Barrow at the weekend.

Forward Josh McPake may also miss out after he sustained an injury against Boro.

Defender Tom Davies could be given a start after making the bench against Barrow following three games out.

Swindon midfielder Jordan Lyden ruptured his Achilles on Saturday and is likely to be out for the season.

Captain Dion Conroy is having a scan on an Achilles injury and won’t be involved.

Jack Payne has returned to training following a knee injury and will face a late fitness test.

Fellow midfielder Louis Reed is suspended as he serves the last game of a two-match ban.