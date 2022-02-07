Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby set to miss out for Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton are set to be without Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby for their Sky Bet League Two promotion clash with Newport.

Full-back McGowan came off in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Walsall with a hamstring injury and is set to be unavailable for some time.

Midfielder Sowerby was also forced off in the second half of that game with a knee problem.

Louis Appere, signed on transfer deadline day from Dundee United, will make his home debut after claiming the weekend winner by saying he got the final touch on Mitch Pinnock’s free-kick.

Newport are one point and one spot below fourth-placed Northampton after leaders Forest Green ended their four-game winning streak on Saturday.

Exiles boss James Rowberry is not expected to make many, if any, changes following their setback in Gloucestershire.

Timmy Abraham hopes to rejoin the squad after spending three weeks out with a toe injury.

Veteran striker Kevin Ellison has also been battling a back problem.