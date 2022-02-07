Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby set to miss out for Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby set to miss out for Northampton

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 12.20pm
Injured Northampton defender Aaron McGowan faces a spell on the sidelines (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Injured Northampton defender Aaron McGowan faces a spell on the sidelines (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Northampton are set to be without Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby for their Sky Bet League Two promotion clash with Newport.

Full-back McGowan came off in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Walsall with a hamstring injury and is set to be unavailable for some time.

Midfielder Sowerby was also forced off in the second half of that game with a knee problem.

Louis Appere, signed on transfer deadline day from Dundee United, will make his home debut after claiming the weekend winner by saying he got the final touch on Mitch Pinnock’s free-kick.

Newport are one point and one spot below fourth-placed Northampton after leaders Forest Green ended their four-game winning streak on Saturday.

Exiles boss James Rowberry is not expected to make many, if any, changes following their setback in Gloucestershire.

Timmy Abraham hopes to rejoin the squad after spending three weeks out with a toe injury.

Veteran striker Kevin Ellison has also been battling a back problem.

