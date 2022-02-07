Keith Millen could make changes for Carlisle’s clash with Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keith Millen could make changes for Carlisle’s clash with Port Vale

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 1.10pm
Carlisle manager Keith Millen has decisions to make ahead of the League Two clash with Port Vale (Leila Coker/PA)
Carlisle boss Keith Millen has decisions to make ahead of Tuesday night’s League Two showdown with Port Vale.

Millen has indicated he would have made changes for Saturday’s trip to Rochdale with Joel Senior, Rod McDonald and Callum Guy all having picked up injuries in the 2-1 defeat at Salford last Tuesday night, but the game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

He will now assess his options again as he attempts to end a run of five league games without a victory.

That could mean chances for some of the Cumbrians’ five January signings – Owen Windsor, Kristian Dennis, Jamie Devitt, Tobi Sho-Silva and Mitchell Roberts – with all but Sho-Silva yet to make debuts.

Loan signing Sammy Robinson could make his first appearance for Port Vale after being denied his opportunity at the weekend when the club’s visit to Salford was also called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

The 20-year-old defender completed a deadline-day move from Manchester City and will hope for an early chance to prove his worth.

Striker Jamie Proctor is closing in on a return from a hernia problem which has sidelined him since November as he steps up training, although the game is likely to come too soon for him.

Midfielder Tom Conlon (Achilles) and defender James Gibbons (hamstring) remain on the casualty list.

