Keith Millen could make changes for Carlisle’s clash with Port Vale

Carlisle boss Keith Millen has decisions to make ahead of Tuesday night’s League Two showdown with Port Vale.

Millen has indicated he would have made changes for Saturday’s trip to Rochdale with Joel Senior, Rod McDonald and Callum Guy all having picked up injuries in the 2-1 defeat at Salford last Tuesday night, but the game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

He will now assess his options again as he attempts to end a run of five league games without a victory.

That could mean chances for some of the Cumbrians’ five January signings – Owen Windsor, Kristian Dennis, Jamie Devitt, Tobi Sho-Silva and Mitchell Roberts – with all but Sho-Silva yet to make debuts.

Loan signing Sammy Robinson could make his first appearance for Port Vale after being denied his opportunity at the weekend when the club’s visit to Salford was also called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

The 20-year-old defender completed a deadline-day move from Manchester City and will hope for an early chance to prove his worth.

Striker Jamie Proctor is closing in on a return from a hernia problem which has sidelined him since November as he steps up training, although the game is likely to come too soon for him.

Midfielder Tom Conlon (Achilles) and defender James Gibbons (hamstring) remain on the casualty list.