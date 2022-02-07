Mike Fondop set to miss out for Oldham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mike Fondop set to miss out for Oldham

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 1.18pm
Struggling Oldham host Bristol Rovers (Tim Markland/PA)
Struggling Oldham host Bristol Rovers (Tim Markland/PA)

Oldham could be without new signing Mike Fondop when they host Bristol Rovers in Sky Bet League Two.

The forward was forced off and required stitches after suffering a head injury during the first half of his debut at Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Latics will also need to check on defender Jack Stobbs, who was injured in the warm-up ahead of the crucial win at Glanford Park.

Jayson Leutwiler could return in goal having made the bench at the weekend following his return from international duty with Canada.

Rovers midfielder Sam Finley could return after missing Saturday’s draw at Sutton with a muscular problem.

Luca Hoole is also available again after serving a one-match suspension.

Anssi Jaakkola could continue in goal with James Belshaw still troubled by a knee injury.

The game is likely to come too soon for injured forwards Leon Clarke and Ryan Loft.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier