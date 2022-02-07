Mike Fondop set to miss out for Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham could be without new signing Mike Fondop when they host Bristol Rovers in Sky Bet League Two.

The forward was forced off and required stitches after suffering a head injury during the first half of his debut at Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Latics will also need to check on defender Jack Stobbs, who was injured in the warm-up ahead of the crucial win at Glanford Park.

Jayson Leutwiler could return in goal having made the bench at the weekend following his return from international duty with Canada.

Rovers midfielder Sam Finley could return after missing Saturday’s draw at Sutton with a muscular problem.

Luca Hoole is also available again after serving a one-match suspension.

Anssi Jaakkola could continue in goal with James Belshaw still troubled by a knee injury.

The game is likely to come too soon for injured forwards Leon Clarke and Ryan Loft.