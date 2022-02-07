Bolton waiting to hear if Ricardo Santos can feature against Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bolton waiting to hear if Ricardo Santos can feature against Charlton

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 1.40pm
Bolton captain Ricardo Santos was sent off for deliberate handball (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bolton captain Ricardo Santos was sent off for deliberate handball (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bolton have appealed the red card shown to captain Ricardo Santos against Morecambe which would see the defender suspended for Tuesday night’s clash with Charlton.

Santos was sent off for deliberate handball during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Mazuma Stadium, which was halted late on following alleged racist abuse directed towards the Bolton bench.

Midfielder Kieran Lee is a doubt having been taken off at half-time because of a minor heel problem.

Iceland forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could come into the side, with Kyle Dempsey and Amadou Bakayoko other options for Trotters boss Ian Evatt.

Charlton will be without wing-back Corey Blackett-Taylor for the trip.

Blackett-Taylor was forced off by a hamstring problem after only 12 minutes of Saturday’s 3-2 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Forward Jayden Stockley is also unavailable because of a hip issue, having not featured since mid-December.

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey (ACL) remains a longer-term absentee for the Addicks, who are chasing a third straight league win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier