Bolton waiting to hear if Ricardo Santos can feature against Charlton

Bolton have appealed the red card shown to captain Ricardo Santos against Morecambe which would see the defender suspended for Tuesday night’s clash with Charlton.

Santos was sent off for deliberate handball during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Mazuma Stadium, which was halted late on following alleged racist abuse directed towards the Bolton bench.

Midfielder Kieran Lee is a doubt having been taken off at half-time because of a minor heel problem.

Iceland forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could come into the side, with Kyle Dempsey and Amadou Bakayoko other options for Trotters boss Ian Evatt.

Charlton will be without wing-back Corey Blackett-Taylor for the trip.

Blackett-Taylor was forced off by a hamstring problem after only 12 minutes of Saturday’s 3-2 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Forward Jayden Stockley is also unavailable because of a hip issue, having not featured since mid-December.

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey (ACL) remains a longer-term absentee for the Addicks, who are chasing a third straight league win.