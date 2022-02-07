Sheffield Wednesday remain without great number of players ahead of Wigan clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sheffield Wednesday remain without great number of players ahead of Wigan clash

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 2.40pm
Darren Moore has several injury problems to deal with (Richard Sellers/PA)
Darren Moore has several injury problems to deal with (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday will be without 11 first-team players through injury as they prepare to face Wigan on Tuesday.

Harlee Dean, Tyreece John-Jules and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will not be available for the game at Hillsborough.

Centre-back Lewis Gibson could return, while defensive pair Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley have resumed training but the midweek fixture will come too soon for the pair.

Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory will all continue to watch on from the sidelines.

Wigan’s Gwion Edwards is suspended for the trip to South Yorkshire.

The 28-year-old winger was given his marching orders in the Latics’ 2-0 FA Cup loss to Stoke at the weekend after he was shown a second yellow card for a late foul on Jacob Brown.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old midfielder Thelo Aasgard will be assessed ahead of the game.

Winger James McClean will also be assessed, while midfielder Max Power could start after he was taken off in the FA Cup fixture as an injury precaution.

