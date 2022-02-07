Michail Antonio returns for West Ham’s Premier League clash with Watford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michail Antonio will return for West Ham’s Premier League clash with Watford after missing the FA Cup win at Kidderminster due to international duty with Jamaica.

Manuel Lanzini is a doubt with an Achilles injury and Arthur Masuaku needs to see a specialist on a knee problem.

Kurt Zouma was hobbling at the end of Saturday’s match but hopes to be fit.

Watford manager Roy Hodgson is likely to continue without Ismaila Sarr, with the forward unlikely to have recovered in time from the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

Having been heavily injury-hit in the first half of the season, Hodgson has relatively few injuries to contend with.

Only Nicolas Nkoulou and Rob Elliot are confirmed out of contention with new signing Samuel Kalu available.

Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Alphonse, Fredericks, Johnson, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Okoflex.

Provisional Watford squad: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Sema, Joao Pedro, King, Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Louza, Cleverley, Masina, Bachmann, Kabasele, Hernandez