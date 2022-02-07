Accrington forward Colby Bishop faces late fitness test on ankle injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Accrington forward Colby Bishop faces late fitness test on ankle injury

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 2.54pm
Accrington forward Colby Bishop is managing an ankle problem (Martin Rickett/PA)
Accrington will check on top scorer Colby Bishop ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against promotion-chasers Oxford.

Stanley forward Bishop missed the controversial 1-0 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday with an ankle problem and continues to be assessed.

Accrington boss John Coleman had called for the match to be abandoned after a supporter ran on to the pitch from the home end and clashed with Harry Pell as he prepared to take a late penalty, which was then saved.

Midfielder Tommy Leigh and forward Korede Adedoyin, a deadline-day arrival from Sheffield Wednesday, are both pressing for a start following substitute appearances, but winger Joe Pritchard (hamstring) continues his recovery.

Oxford are expected to again be without defender Sam Long for the trip to Lancashire.

Long missed Saturday’s 3-2 home win over Portsmouth with a calf issue and will not be rushed back into contention.

James Henry is set for another scan on his own calf problem, which has seen the forward sit out the past four games.

U’s frontman Gavin Whyte (calf) is closing in on a return, while recent signing Marcus Browne (knee) also continues his rehabilitation.

