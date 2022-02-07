Ben Coker doubtful for Stevenage’s clash with Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Coker doubtful for Stevenage’s clash with Bradford

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 3.22pm
Ben Coker may come back into the side against Bradford (Simon Marper/PA)
Ben Coker will be assessed ahead of Stevenage’s clash against Bradford at the Lamex Stadium.

The defender missed Boro’s 2-2 draw with Crawley after he was substituted early with injury in their previous defeat to Tranmere.

Arthur Read came off the bench to score his first League Two goal of the season and will be hoping to start from the off.

Stevenage will be looking to continue their good home form by making it five league games without defeat in front of their own supporters.

Bradford striker Nathan Delfouneso could make his full debut for the club on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old came off the bench in the Bantams’ 2-0 loss to Harrogate and could go into the starting XI this time around.

Andy Cook was substituted in the second half of that fixture but will be fit enough to start.

Winger Charles Vernam will not be available for Derek Adams’ side.

