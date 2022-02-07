Ben Coker doubtful for Stevenage’s clash with Bradford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Coker will be assessed ahead of Stevenage’s clash against Bradford at the Lamex Stadium.

The defender missed Boro’s 2-2 draw with Crawley after he was substituted early with injury in their previous defeat to Tranmere.

Arthur Read came off the bench to score his first League Two goal of the season and will be hoping to start from the off.

Stevenage will be looking to continue their good home form by making it five league games without defeat in front of their own supporters.

Bradford striker Nathan Delfouneso could make his full debut for the club on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old came off the bench in the Bantams’ 2-0 loss to Harrogate and could go into the starting XI this time around.

Andy Cook was substituted in the second half of that fixture but will be fit enough to start.

Winger Charles Vernam will not be available for Derek Adams’ side.