Three defenders out for Harrogate

Harrogate will be without three defenders when they host Crawley.

Ryan Fallowfield, Rory McArdle and Lewis Richards are all sidelined through injury.

The absences could see boss Simon Weaver continue to start Leon Legge and Warren Burrell in the centre of his defence.

Winger Simon Power is also absent with a hamstring injury.

Striker Aramide Oteh is likely to start for Crawley.

Kwesi Appiah is injured and Oteh is likely to start up front again alongside Tom Nichols, who scored twice against Stevenage at the weekend.

Caleb Watts is still sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Ludwig Francillette is also back from injury for John Yems’ side.