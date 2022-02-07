No new injury concerns for Marco Silva’s Fulham ahead of Millwall clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new injury concerns for Marco Silva’s Fulham ahead of Millwall clash

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 3.36pm
Fulham manager Marco Silva could make several changes for the visit of Millwall. (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Championship leaders Fulham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their London derby at home to Millwall.

Antonee Robinson and Bobby Decordova-Reid should be available having been rested for the FA Cup fourth round defeat at Manchester City.

Jean Michael Seri came off the bench at the Etihad Stadium following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations and could be in line to start.

On-loan Liverpool defender Neco Williams is in line for his league debut for the Cottagers, who are without injury absentee Kenny Tete (groin).

Millwall sit 15th in the table having won just one of their past five league outings.

Lions boss Gary Rowett could see his options boosted with the return of a number of players who have been missing of late.

Jed Wallace (quad) and George Saville (back) are back in training but it remains to be seen if they are fit enough to start at Craven Cottage.

Dan Ballard, on loan from Arsenal, had been absent with a knee issue but, despite returning to Millwall after a period of rehab at his parent club, this game is likely to come too soon.

