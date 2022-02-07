No new injury concerns for Marco Silva’s Fulham ahead of Millwall clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Championship leaders Fulham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their London derby at home to Millwall.

Antonee Robinson and Bobby Decordova-Reid should be available having been rested for the FA Cup fourth round defeat at Manchester City.

Jean Michael Seri came off the bench at the Etihad Stadium following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations and could be in line to start.

On-loan Liverpool defender Neco Williams is in line for his league debut for the Cottagers, who are without injury absentee Kenny Tete (groin).

Millwall sit 15th in the table having won just one of their past five league outings.

Lions boss Gary Rowett could see his options boosted with the return of a number of players who have been missing of late.

Jed Wallace (quad) and George Saville (back) are back in training but it remains to be seen if they are fit enough to start at Craven Cottage.

Dan Ballard, on loan from Arsenal, had been absent with a knee issue but, despite returning to Millwall after a period of rehab at his parent club, this game is likely to come too soon.