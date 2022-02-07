David Moyes believes Declan Rice is on course to be future England captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes believes Declan Rice is on course to be future England captain

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 3.36pm
Declan Rice scored West Ham’s equaliser at Kidderminster (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Declan Rice scored West Ham’s equaliser at Kidderminster (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes has tipped Declan Rice to become a future England captain.

Rice showed his leadership qualities at Kidderminster on Saturday to rescue his side from FA Cup humiliation.

The Hammers were trailing to Alex Penny’s goal in stoppage time when Rice, on as a half-time substitute, drove into the penalty area and rifled in a dramatic equaliser to break Harriers hearts.

Moyes wants the 23-year-old to learn from his peers in the England squad and maybe one day wear the armband for both club and country.

“As an individual, he’s a really improving young man who’s gaining a lot of experience and is getting better,” said Moyes.

“He learns an awful lot from Mark Noble, and I have said many times he should look at Harry Kane and Harry Maguire and all the senior players he is involved with in England and take as much from them as he can.

“Because in the future there is no doubt he has a great chance of going on to be an England captain.

“We are really pleased to have him and he is an impressive young man.”

West Ham eventually survived an almighty scare at Kidderminster thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s late winner, and the focus now switches to the race for the top four and Tuesday night’s Premier League visit of Watford.

The Hornets have turned to veteran boss Roy Hodgson to save them from relegation, and Moyes admits he does not expect to still be in the dug-out at the age of 74.

“I don’t think so, but maybe Roy said the same at 58,” added Moyes. “All I can say about Roy is his love for the game is incredible.

“To have any level of success you have to have a huge love of the game and Roy has once again shown he has got that.

“If anyone can keep Watford up Roy would be the name I would pick. Roy, with his experience, will give them a bit of a chance.

“He is a really good coach and someone who has managed at all different levels so I think Watford have given themselves a really good chance of staying up.”

