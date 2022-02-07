Rekeem Harper set to make debut for Crewe against Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rekeem Harper is in line for his Crewe debut at home to Plymouth.

The midfielder is available for selection after signing on loan from Ipswich on deadline day.

French forward Mikael Mandron will be assessed after twisting his knee against Gillingham.

Chris Long is expected to be fit after recovering from illness.

Steven Sessegnon could make his debut for the Pilgrims having joined on loan from Fulham in the January window.

Huddersfield loan defender Romoney Crichlow returns having been cup-tied for the narrow FA Cup defeat by Chelsea at the weekend.

Midfielder Adam Randell is fit after concussion and came on as a substitute at Stamford Bridge.

Long-term injury absentees Brendan Galloway and George Cooper are still out.